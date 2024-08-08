Local

Get into the College Football Hall of Fame for free, see Big Boi perform at 10th anniversary party

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Big Boi perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is marking its 10th year in Atlanta and to celebrate, it’s throwing a giant party downtown to celebrate.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The College Football Hall of Fame is offering free admission for activities inside and outside the popular Atlanta attraction. During the event, fans can be the first to look at new exhibits and fan experiences.

To cap it off, Atlanta music legend Big Boi will perform a free concert on Marietta Street. Other special guests include a few Atlanta Falcons players and cheerleaders along with local team mascots, cheerleaders and marching bands.

Tickets aren’t required, but the College Football Hall of Fame asks visitors to reserve a spot online before they arrive. More information can be found here.

The College Football Hall of Fame moved from South Bend, Indiana to Atlanta in 2014.

It’s next to the Georgia Aquarium and Centennial Olympic Park. It takes visitors on an interactive journey through the players, coaches, moments, achievements, schools, stadiums and personalities that have shaped college football since its inception.

