Get into the College Football Hall of Fame for free, see Big Boi perform at 10th anniversary party

ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is marking its 10th year in Atlanta and to celebrate, it’s throwing a giant party downtown to celebrate.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The College Football Hall of Fame is offering free admission for activities inside and outside the popular Atlanta attraction. During the event, fans can be the first to look at new exhibits and fan experiences.

To cap it off, Atlanta music legend Big Boi will perform a free concert on Marietta Street. Other special guests include a few Atlanta Falcons players and cheerleaders along with local team mascots, cheerleaders and marching bands.

Tickets aren’t required, but the College Football Hall of Fame asks visitors to reserve a spot online before they arrive. More information can be found here.

TRENDING STORIES:

The College Football Hall of Fame moved from South Bend, Indiana to Atlanta in 2014.

It’s next to the Georgia Aquarium and Centennial Olympic Park. It takes visitors on an interactive journey through the players, coaches, moments, achievements, schools, stadiums and personalities that have shaped college football since its inception.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

The Colonnade, one of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants, is for sale for $975,000

©2024 Cox Media Group