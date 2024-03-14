Georgia’s ‘pie you need to try’ from Yelp is a little nuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday was Pi Day and while everyone wants a bit of the action, some spots in Georgia didn’t get as many slices of the celebration, at least according to a new recommendation list from popular review site Yelp.

That’s right, while each state got a piece of the pie for a mention, the March 5 list from Yelp only had one restaurant make the cut for each part of the United States.

For a list of 50 entries, there were some oddballs, and Georgia’s was a little nuts.

Yes, the “try this pie” recommendation in the Peach State was not peach, but butter of a non-dairy sort, and not even in a popular peanut region like Plains.

Instead, Savannah’s Cotton & Rye earned the spot for the state’s “pie you need to try” for its featured flavor: peanut butter pie.

Cutting in for their portion of the fun, Cotton & Rye said Thursday that there was “no better way to celebrate Pi Day than with Chef Peanut’s ridiculously delicious peanut butter pie,” referencing the Yelp review and urging potential diners to not just take their word for it.

