0 'Georgia's Hidden Treasures: A Family 2 Family Special' airs Sunday on Channel 2

ATLANTA - The hidden treasures unveiled in the upcoming edition of Channel 2’s “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures” shows viewers a pre-civil war home that survived Sherman’s fires, a farm with history and a western museum hiding a few secrets.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie starts off the program with a look at Mimosa Hall.

Surrounded by nine acres of trees and flowers, the Greek revival has a special place in Georgia’s history.

Lucie reveals how a small group of citizens campaigned to save the historic home and its gardens.

Viewers will also learn about the unique renovation that will make it the oldest “Net Zero” home.

Channel 2’s Justin Farmer then shows viewers where they can see more than a thousand works of art and even a hand signed letter from every U.S. president.

With the “War is Hell Gallery” and a huge collection of modern art, the Booth Museum will surprise both art afficianadoes and history buffs alike.

The Hardman Farm rounds out Channel 2’s tour of historic Georgia sites.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona will take viewers back to a simpler time on a farm that dates back hundreds of years.

It holds one of the most photographed locations in all of Georgia, a gazebo set atop a Native American Burial Mound.

Channel 2 WSB-TV is dedicated to the heritage and culture of our great city and state.

The goal of “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures” is to boost awareness of these lesser known gems hidden in our backyard so they may be enjoyed for generations to come.

