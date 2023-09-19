Georgia woman arrested for trafficking family member, GBI says

LAKE PARK, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested for cruelty to children and human trafficking after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Echols County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

According to the GBI, Genara Uan-Ramos, 30 of Lake Park, trafficked her relative, a minor, to work in produce fields.

GBI said Juan-Ramos was allegedly physically abusive to their victim as well.

Agents first began looking into the issue in February after the Echols County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s HEAT Unit assist them in a human trafficking case involving a minor, GBI said.

“The investigation revealed that the minor was a victim of human trafficking for labor servitude,” GBI said, adding that “after entering the U.S., the minor victim was forced to work in produce fields.”

Officials said the victim eventually ran away and asked for help from law enforcement.

Jail records from Lowndes County, where Juan-Ramos is being held, show she is in custody without bond. Those arrested by the Echols County Sheriff’s Office are housed in the Lowndes County Jail.

