Georgia woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 from employers, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employers by transferring money out of their checking accounts.

According to the Rome Police Department, Ashlei Leann Latimer stole thousands of dollars on multiple occasions between March and August.

Latimer is accused of taking money belonging to Paper Recovery of Georgia, a recycling company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Latimer issued checks to herself from her employers’ checking account without permission, cashed the checks at a bank, then purchased a cashier’s check payable in her name.

All told, police records show Latimer stole tens of thousands of dollars over several months, though the majority was taken on March 30, when she issued herself a check for $30,000.

Latimer allegedly did it again, taking $5,000 from Paper Recovery of Georgia on July 3, and another $1,500 on Aug. 2.

As a result of her actions, Latimer was charged with felony theft by taking, according to arrest records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman knocks down UGA student’s keyboard, reaches into his tip bucket

©2023 Cox Media Group