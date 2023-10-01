Georgia woman accused of insurance fraud, forgery in attempts to get $1.5 million, deputies say

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman faces multiple charges of insurance fraud and forgery after being accused of faking a hospital report in an attempt to claim close to $1.5 million from her insurance company.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Denna Rochelle Conaway told her insurance company that her son had been injured in a car accident in Miami, Fla. and needed surgery.

Reports from the sheriff’s office show she submitted claims in October and November 2022, and another in January 2023.

Records show fake invoices were submitted either on her own behalf or for her son, covering fake x-rays and payment for surgeries that she and her son never had.

In total, Conaway requested more than $1.5 million in claims.

Affidavits state that Conaway submitted insurance accident claims and falsified hospital records for accidents or injuries that never occurred. One was even submitted on behalf of her son for a car accident that never happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conaway submitted an attempt to receive funds from her insurance was partially successful. Conaway submitted a medical claim for $81,233.95 after she allegedly had an accident while hiking in Arizona on Oct. 5, 2022, according to affidavits from the sheriff’s office.

She was given $10,250 in payment after showing X-ray images to the insurance company. However, Conaway was not found in the hospital on file’s medical records as a patient.

The hospital records Conaway submitted to her insurance company for $35,618, related to an accident her son was allegedly in on Oct. 15, 2022. according to documents from the sheriff’s office, which resulted in a needed surgery for him.

The claim for the hospital bill was denied by her insurance company after the hospital on file reported her son was not in their system as a patient, according to affidavits.

Conaway also attempted to get paid for a claim seeking $1,440,167 related to a surgery she needed after allegedly being the victim of an attempted purse snatching on Nov. 17, 2022, according to affidavits.

That request was also denied, after the hospital she said she went to told her insurance they had no record of her being a patient.

Across all of the different claims, and false documents, Conaway was charged with six counts of forgery and three counts of felony insurance fraud, according to documents from the sheriff’s office.

