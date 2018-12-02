  • Georgia will take on Texas in the Sugar Bowl

    Georgia will settle for a New Year’s Day bowl game against Texas after just missing the College Football Playoff.

    No. 5 Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl as the highest ranked SEC team not in the playoff. Texas finished as the No. 2 team in the Big 12.

    Georgia lost to Alabama, in the SEC Championship Saturday. Texas loss to Oklahoma.

    The Sugar Bowl will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans with an 8:45 p.m. kickoff.

     

