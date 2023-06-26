Georgia teens help crews clear road from fallen trees following strong storms

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — As severe storms ripped through parts of Georgia on Sunday, three teens are being praised for helping crews clear roads from a fallen tree in Jasper County.

Trees fell across Jackson Lake Road Sunday afternoon and Justin Berry, Tyler Ingle and Elijah Rachel helped crews clear the road so drivers could get by.

In a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Haley Edmondson said: “That’s awesome! Those young men were raised right!”

TRENDING HEADLINES:

Tara Knight Wilson called them “true gentlemen!”

Here in the metro, the storms uprooted trees, toppling them into roads and onto homes.

A well-known, prominent realtor in Atlanta was killed by a falling tree in Buckhead shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

North Georgia Wildlife Park officials said heavy winds brought down several trees throughout the park. The park asked the community to help them clean up following the storms.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Huge tree falls on the home of Cobb County family

©2023 Cox Media Group