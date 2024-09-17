Georgia State University professor explains the mind of a political assassin

ATLANTA — The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump now faces two federal gun charges.

Ryan Routh did not say much inside federal court on Monday, but Georgia State University Professor Dr. Thaddeus Johnson weighed in on the mind of people who commit political assassinations or attempted assassination crimes.

“They’re trying to push an agenda or send a message through revenge,” said Johnson, Asst. Criminology Professor at GSU.

Investigators said Secret Service spotted 58-year-old Ryan Routh hiding in the bushes with a rifle and a scope near Trump’s golf course while Trump played golf.

No one was hurt.

Johnson has never analyzed Routh specifically but said he has studied the minds of people who hold vendettas against political figures.

“They believe if they assassinate or kill a particular political figure it will draw change or bring about political change,” Johnson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Johnson said part of the motivation behind the crime is the notoriety it creates.

“I know one thing they found in his bag was a GoPro camera.

We know often they want to publicize this event for a political agenda and for the desire for notoriety, for fame, for recognition. They want change in a way that’s not a part of the constitution,” Johnson explained.

