Georgia soldier accused of internet sex crimes involving officer posing as teenager, deputies say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fort Moore soldier has been accused of child exploitation after officials say he engaged in inappropriate behavior online with someone he believed to be underage.

Gordon County sheriff officials said 36-year-old Andrew James Papest of Fort Moore was arrested last week by military police.

Officials confirmed that Papest was an active-duty soldier in the Army at the time of his arrest.

According to the investigation, Papest was chatting with an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl online. During that time, officials said Papest made improper and unlawful solicitation in a chat room and sent a pornographic image.

Officials did not release any other details regarding the investigation.

Papest was arrested and charged with six counts of computer/electronic pornography, seven counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and one count of solicitation of sodomy under 18 years of age.

