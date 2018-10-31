0 Georgia sheriff puts 'no trick-or-treat' warning signs in yards of sex offenders

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Butts County Sheriff's Office is taking a bold step to keep trick-or-treaters safe from sexual predators on Halloween night

Sheriff Gary Long announced his officers have placed signs in front of every registered sex offender's house reading: "Warning! Do not trick-or-treat at this address!"

Georgia law restricts registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, including hanging decorations, according to the sheriff.

The move was met with mixed results from residents, with some speaking out against the signs on Facebook.

"If I were on a list and one of those signs were placed in my yard, I'd take it down and sue the Sheriff for defamation," one Facebook user wrote. "Just because someone is a registered sex offender doesn't mean they are a pedophile."

Other people commended the sheriff for trying to keep kids safe.

Sheriff Long is defending the signs, writing on the Sheriff's office Facebook page that they were placed legally. Georgia law does state that the authorities have the right to identify sexual predators to the public.

"These signs are placed In accordance Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5), which states the Sheriff shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community," Long wrote.

Under Georgia law, some sex offenders may be directed by the state to report to a certain location and remain there during evening hours. By law, sex offenders on parole or probation on Halloween are also subjected to increased county and state supervision, prohibited from participating in Halloween-related events, are under a dusk to dawn curfew.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation lists over 50 registered offenders in Butts County.

"With the Halloween on the square not taking place this year, I fully expect the neighborhoods to be very active with children trick-or-treating," Long wrote on Facebook. "Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front of their residents."

Butts County isn't the only Georgia County to put extra precautions in place when it comes to sexual predators on Halloween.

Officials in Grovetown announced they will round up 20 or so sexual offenders on probation and house them at City Hall on Halloween night.

