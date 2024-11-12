Georgia Secretary of State said this election was smooth, fast

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Georgia’s Secretary of State declared this presidential election one of the smoothest and fastest in state history not unlike what he did four years ago.

Brad Raffensperger held his post-election news conference on Tuesday and said the election went well in all 159 Georgia counties.

He pointed out there were issues from foreign bad actors, particularly Russia, involving intentional disinformation and even bomb threats to polling places.

Although Raffensperger did admit there isn’t much they can do about it here in Georgia.

“So that’s why federal officials have to get involved and that’s why we build a relationship with our federal partners because they can look at the horizon to get us anything,” Raffensperger told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

A judge struck down some controversial new state elections board rules that could have seriously delayed Tuesday’s certification process, including one rule that would have required each polling place to hand count all their votes.

The judge ruled the state elections board did not have the constitutional authority to make those rules.

Fulton County’s elections board met at 8:00 a.m. to begin the certification process.

Chief Operating Officer for the Secretary of State’s Office said just after 6 p.m. that all 159 counties have certified their election results.

