Georgia's flu activity is low but officials warn cases are starting to pick up

ATLANTA - With the holidays around the corner, health officials in Georgia are getting ready for a possible spike in flu cases.
Right now, we are about five weeks into the flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies flu activity in Georgia as "low" but there have already been more than 30 hospitalizations.
"We're starting to see some increases, especially over the last week or so," Dr. Cherie Drenzek, with the Georgia Department of Public Health, said.
A month into flu season, health officials are bracing for what's to come. The flu season in the Southern Hemisphere just ended, and it was severe.
We're finding out what health officials learned from that season and what researchers did to come up with the best possible vaccine for this year, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}