State Rep. Ruwa Romman enters Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA — Georgia state Rep. Ruwa Romman announced she will be running in the Democratic primary for governor.

In Monday’s announcement, Romman’s campaign says she will focus on making Georgia “an affordable place where everyone can belong."

“She will focus on reopening hospitals, feeding hungry kids, raising wages for workers, supporting small businesses, and taking back housing from corporations who are making it impossible for Georgia families to compete,” her campaign said in a statement.

Now is the time to be brave. Republicans in Georgia have controlled our state for over 20 years leading to underfunded schools, closing hospitals, & low wages stuck at $5.15.



I'm running for Governor to change that. pic.twitter.com/E37ZDQgCb6 — Ruwa Romman (@ruwaromman) September 29, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Romman, who became the first Muslim woman elected to Georgia House of Representatives in 2022, joins a crowded field for the Democratic primary.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, state Rep. Derrick Jackson, state Sen. Jason Esteves, former pastor Olujimi Brown and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are also running.

On the Republican side, current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have announced their campaigns.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group