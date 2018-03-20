ATLANTA - Thousands of people were without power across Georgia after severe weather moved through Monday into early Tuesday.
As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Georgia Power reported 3,887 outages statewide, primarily in the west part of the state.
The state’s largest electric utility said Monday it was gearing up to respond to the threat of severe weather in Georgia.
“Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and prepared to respond to any service interruptions which may occur,” the company said in a news release.
The company reminded residents Monday not to approach or touch downed power lines and to call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.
With potentially severe storms expected to develop this afternoon, it is important that you bookmark our outage map. Use it to report an outage, track the storm, and receive updates. For up-to-the-minute updates, be sure to follow us. pic.twitter.com/PDMiv4Xyhz— Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) March 19, 2018
