    ATLANTA - Thousands of people were without power across Georgia after severe weather moved through Monday into early Tuesday.

    As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Georgia Power reported 3,887 outages statewide, primarily in the west part of the state.

    The state’s largest electric utility said Monday it was gearing up to respond  to the threat of severe weather in Georgia. 

    “Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and prepared to respond to any service interruptions which may occur,” the company said in a news release.

    The company reminded residents Monday not to approach or touch downed power lines and to call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

     

