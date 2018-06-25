Georgia pilot, 10-year-old grandson survive fiery plane crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. - A metro Atlanta man and his 10-year-old grandson walked away unharmed from a fiery plane crash in Alabama.
According to the Alexander City Outlook, pilot Mike Baudhuin and grandson Lucas Trevisan were approaching Russell Field early Sunday when the engine failed and their single-engine plane crashed near an area Taco Bell.
Baudhuin and Trevisan, who had taken off from Falcon Field in Peachtree City, were able to get out of the plane before the flames intensified, the newspaper reported. Baudhuin is from Tyrone. Trevisan is from Peachtree City.
The crash temporarily knocked out power in the area and left Trevisan shaken.
“I don’t think I will be flying for a while,” he told the Outlook.
This article was written by Tara L. Subramaniam, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
