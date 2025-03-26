Georgia pair accused of swindling elderly Kentucky woman out of more than $80,000

MONTICELLO, Ky. — A man and woman from north Georgia have been arrested in Kentucky after authorities say they stole thousands of dollars.

Amit Patel, 37, and Dishaben Patel, 29, from Dalton were arrested in Monticello, Kentucky last week on charges of theft by deception, exploitation of an adult and engaging in organized crime.

According to the arrest report for both suspects, an 83-year-old woman told police that she was on her computer earlier this month when it froze and a phone number popped up.

When she called it, a man and woman told her they were with the Federal Trade Commission and told her that to fix her computer, she’d have to give them a large amount of money.

The woman then went to the bank and cashed in $52,000 at Citizen National Bank. They told her to put the money in the shoebox and send them a picture of the cash and banking slip.

The report says a man then came to her home and had her place the shoe box of money in the back.

A few days later, she repeated that process with another $32,000. A few days after that, the woman gave the suspects a sealed shoebox that was supposed to have another $50,000.

Deputies pulled over Amit Patel and Dishaben Patel in a 2021 Honda van and found the sealed shoebox inside.

Both are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

