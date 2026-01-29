Georgia officer, woman in critical condition after being shot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia police officer and a woman are fighting for their lives.

Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher held a news conference on Thursday, confirming that one of his officers and a 31-year-old woman were shot and critically injured. They were rushed to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He says the woman called 911 at 8:32 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

The first officer arrived on scene at 8:35 a.m. and went to help her. That’s when Fisher says the officer was shot.

“At 8:39, over our radio channel, we got the distress call, the call that no law enforcement officer, administrator or any citizen should ever want to hear: ‘Shots fired, officer down,’” Fisher said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home and SWAT units surrounded the home.

Fisher says the suspect, whose identity has not been released, surrendered and was taken into custody just after 11 a.m.

Police requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take the lead in the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group