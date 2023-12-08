Georgia motel manager sentenced for trafficking woman who thought she was getting a job

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A motel manager in Georgia was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for trafficking a woman and forcing her to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for housing.

The U.S. Department of Justice said he exploited a woman who had struggled with homelessness, drug addiction and had lost custody of her young child.

Shreesh Tiwari, 70, an Indian national and legal U.S. permanent resident, began managing the Budgetel Motel in Cartersville in 2020. Tiwari hired the victim to work as a house cleaner at the hotel, according to prosecutors.

He promised her he would help her regain custody of her child by providing her with pay, an apartment and an attorney.

But instead of following through on the promises, prosecutors said Tiwari monitored the victim’s interactions with motel guests and employees, forbidding her to speak with them, making numerous sexual advances to her, and when he was angry with her he would threaten to throw her out of her room.

Tiwari also threatened to report her drug use to law enforcement or child welfare agencies whenever he was angry with her, according to a release.

Eventually, he would “evict” her from her motel room, and even locked her out of her room at night without warning.

Tiwari was sentenced to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay the victim $42,648.

“Tiwari used his position of power to ruthlessly abuse a victim he knew had already suffered immeasurably,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. “The level of this defendant’s callousness is shocking. But we are thankful that our community is now safer, and other potential victims spared, due to the excellent investigative work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners who made Tiwari’s conviction possible. Our office also intends for Tiwari’s prosecution and sentence to provide a stark warning to other traffickers that these crimes carry especially serious penalties on account of the lasting harm done to victims and their families.”

