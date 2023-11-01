Georgia man wanted on 60 felony warrants arrested after police chase in stolen car

ALBANY, Ga. — Albany police arrested a group of men in a stolen car last week, including a man who was wanted on approximately 60 felony warrants.

On Wednesday, October 25, Albany police received information that Mahenique Parks, 24, was driving a Savannah woman’s stolen Nissan Altima.

An officer saw the reported stolen car and verified Parks’ description and the car’s license plate number.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While chasing Parks, the officer was informed that Parks had approximately 60 felony warrants, including burglary, entering auto, fraud, and multiple vehicle thefts in Dougherty County and surrounding areas.

Police say Parks did not pull over during the chase until they drove down a road blocked by a train and the men in the car chose to get out and run.

Albany police said by the end of the chase, a dozen officers were pursuing the stolen car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parks was arrested and charged with theft by conversion, obstruction of officers, driving without a license, fleeing and eluding police, speeding, and reckless driving - in addition to the dozens of outstanding warrants he also faces.

A 27-year-old man and 19-year-old man who were passengers in the stolen car were also arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stolen car chase ends with Dunwoody officer shooting suspect in Brookhaven, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group