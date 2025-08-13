Georgia man stole his elderly father’s credit card and spent thousands, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from his elderly father.

Police say Deontae Cole swiped his father’s credit card and used it at stores across LaGrange.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say that when he was finished, Cole had spent more than $2,000.

Investigators say they do not know where Cole is.

He’s wanted for financial card fraud and identity fraud.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call police at 706-883-2621.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group