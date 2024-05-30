Georgia man sentenced for taking fentanyl, cocaine to sell in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia man pleaded guilty to buying a large amount of drugs in Atlanta before taking them to Florida to sell them.

According to court documents, Leonel Bautista Solis, 29, was caught in March 2023 traveling from Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida say federal agents found 1,600 fentanyl pills, cocaine packaged for sale and six guns in Bautista’s car.

They say he admitted that he bought the drugs in Atlanta and was taking them to Jacksonville.

He also admitted that he would be delivering the guns with the drugs.

He pleaded guilty in February and was recently sentenced to seven years and eight months in federal prison for distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

