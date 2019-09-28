Georgia man gets 140 years for driving into restaurant, setting it on fire

An Augusta man who drove his car into a restaurant during the lunch rush before getting out and setting the place on fire was sentenced Friday to 140 years in prison, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Augusta Chronicle reported that Roland Croyle, 37, was found guilty but mentally ill on 24 counts of arson, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
In June 2017, Croyle crashed his car into the Twin Peaks restaurant with 21 people inside.
As customers and employees ran, Croyle threw gasoline, buckets of diesel fuel and propane tanks into the business and set it on fire, the Chronicle reported.
Authorities said Croyle worked at the restaurant previously, but got fired for allegedly drinking on the job.
He was sentenced to 140 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation, according to the newspaper. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to offset the cost of the restaurant’s insurance deductible.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
