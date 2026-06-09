A Georgia man died; that didn’t stop a relative from collecting his disability payments

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing years in federal prison after defrauding the U.S. Government.

Danny Alan Guyton, 54 of Reidsville, pled guilty to stealing government money on behalf of his disabled relative.

The catch? Guyton’s father-in-law was already dead.

The Justice Department said Guyton continued cashing checks for his dead father-in-law for almost four years, taking money provided for him from the Social Security Administration for disability compensation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Stealing benefits intended for vulnerable Americans by using the identity of a deceased individual is unacceptable,” said Norman Jenkins, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge, Atlanta Field Division, SSA Office of the Inspector General. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate those who fraudulently obtain Social Security funds and to protect the integrity of these vital programs for those who depend on them.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the plea agreement, Guyton took in more than $60,000 from Social Security checks meant for his dead father-in-law from June 2021 to April 2025.

Justice officials said he used the money to cover living expenses and to buy items at various stores, costing the government thousands of dollars.

“Fraud against federal Social Security programs is a direct abuse of taxpayer-funded support intended for those who earned those benefits,” U.S. Attorney Margaret Heap said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting government resources and holding accountable those who would fraudulently obtain Social Security benefits.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Guyton faces up to 10 years in prison, plus fines and restitution payments, for stealing benefits meant for his dead relative.

Because the crime was federal, Guyton will not be eligible for parole.

Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group