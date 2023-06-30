Georgia man arrested for hitting person with race car

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was arrested in Floyd County for reckless driving.

According to arrest records, Cass Lee Fowler of Acworth was driving a race car on Sunday.

The arrest report said he drove his race car “in a reckless manner toward a group of people,” then hit someone with the car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Further information on the incident, including the status of the victim, was not available.

Fowler faces charges of felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Large stretch of Chattahoochee River closing for ‘extremely dangerous’ E. Coli levels, sewage spill

©2022 Cox Media Group