Georgia man arrested for hit-and-run weeks after Tennessee game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A north Georgia man who visited Knoxville, Tenn. is now accused of hitting two people with his car after a Tennessee football game.

Knoxville police say Louis Milton Boyatt, 78, was arrested in Dalton on Tuesday.

Boyatt is accused of a hit-and-run that injured a 45-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened after the Tennessee Volunteers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-31 at Neyland Stadium, about two miles away from the crash site.

Boyatt has been charged with two counts of reckless aggravated vehicular assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail and will soon be extradited to Tennessee.

