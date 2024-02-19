Spalding County man arrested after strangling his girlfriend to death in Maryland, police say

MARYLAND — A Spalding County man was arrested in Maryland in connection to the murder of his girlfriend.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin, Georgia is being charged as a suspect in connection with the murder of his 38-year-old girlfriend, Patrina Best, in Accokeek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 17, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and told officers he strangled his girlfriend inside of her Accokeek home earlier that morning.

Officers went to the home on St. James Court for a welfare check.

When they got inside, they found the victim unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

During an interview with detectives, Kearney confessed to strangling Best during an argument.

According to police, Kearney is being charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges, and he is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deadline to pay ransom passes after Fulton Co. government hacked

©2023 Cox Media Group