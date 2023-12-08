Man accused of setting Georgia strip mall on fire, causing $900K worth of damage

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after officials said he committed arson at a strip mall.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that Randy Neal Deloach, 41, of Douglas, was arrested in connection with a commercial structure fire in Coffee County.

On July 3 at around 11:30 p.m., the Douglas Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall on Peterson Avenue.

Firefighters eventually were able to extinguish the fire, but it caused $900,000 worth of damage, according to officials.

Several businesses were damaged as a result of the fire, including Liquidation Market, True Light Ministries Church, East of Eden Church, and Amazing Grace Bakery.

“Following a thorough fire scene examination and interviews with several witnesses, our arson investigators classified this fire as incendiary,” said Commissioner King. “Analysis of the scene revealed the area of origin to be within the structure of the Liquidation Market, and the fire was ignited using an open flame lighter or match. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of this event.”

Deloach was arrested on Wednesday and remains in jail.

