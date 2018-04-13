0 Georgia legislator accused of sexual harassment by lobbyist

A veteran statehouse lobbyist has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a top Georgia state senator.

State Sen. David Shafer, R-Duluth, has vehemently denied the accusations brought by the lobbyist, saying she is known for making up stories.

The lobbyist accused Shafer of harassing her for several years.

In her report — obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Penn Payne wrote, “My ulitimate conclusions are that it is more likely that Sen. Shafer did not make sexually harassing comments and demands to (the lobbyist) than it is likely that he did, and that it is more likely that the (lobbyist) has fabricated her allegations of sexually harassing conduct than it is likely that she is telling the truth.”

Shafer had called for the Senate Ethics Commission to make the report public after senators met for four hours Thursday in closed-door, unpublicized meetings.

Reporters were told that the committee would not make any announcement Thursday on whether it would dismiss or move forward with the complaint — first reported by the AJC on March 9.

When the meetings ended, Senate Ethics Chairman Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, said, “No comment until we are done with our work.”

He didn’t say when that might be. Later, Shafer tweeted, “We have not seen the report but have believed from the start it will exonerate us.”

