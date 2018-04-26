Georgia joins list of states impacted by E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

Georgia is now being impacted but the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce spreading across the country.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new warning after 31 more people were reported ill in the outbreak.
Eight-four people total have been affected in 19 states, according to a CDC investigation.
No deaths have been reported, but three more states have reported ill people: Georgia, Colorado and South Dakota.
Illnesses were initially reported in Washington, Idaho, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Channel 2's Tom Regan breaks down what health experts say you need to do to prevent from getting ill, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
