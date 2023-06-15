Georgia job numbers hit an all-time high in May

According to statistics from the Georgia Department of Labor, as of last month, there are more Georgians working than ever before.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced today that jobs were up by 14,600 (0.3%) in May over the previous month and up by 118,100 (2.5%) over the year to 4,908,500, an all-time high.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in private education and health services, 661,800; leisure and hospitality, 521,100; and financial activities, 281,600.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included health care and social assistance, 5,200; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 2,400; retail trade, 1,900; local government, 1,500; and real estate, rental, and leasing, 1,200.

Georgia’s labor force was at an all-time high in May, increasing 14,857 to 5,290,658.

For the sixth consecutive month, the number of employed was up by 10,452 to 5,120,834, an all-time high.

Georgia’s May unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.2 percent.

The unemployment rate held at 3.1 percent for nine consecutive months before May and was five-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

“Despite a slight uptick in Georgia’s unemployment rate, claims were down over the month with jobs hitting another all-time high,” said Thompson. “While it is too early to tell if we are on the verge of an economic correction, my administration will closely monitor our state’s unemployment numbers for any emerging trends.”

