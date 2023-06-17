Georgia home destroyed after being struck by lightning, fire officials say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A White County house was destroyed after officials say it was struck by lightning.

White County Public Safety officials said just before 4 p.m. Thursday, White County Fire Services received reports of a fire in the Sautee Nacoochee’s Skylake community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Along with Helen Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a fully involved A-frame structure fire.

Crews confirmed that the home was empty when they arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to authorities, the cause of the fire was determined to be a reported lightning strike.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Authorities deemed the house a total loss.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Celebrate Juneteenth’ mural joins Atlanta skyline for holiday weekend

©2022 Cox Media Group