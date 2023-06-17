Local

Georgia home destroyed after being struck by lightning, fire officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia home destroyed after being struck by lightning, fire officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A White County house was destroyed after officials say it was struck by lightning.

White County Public Safety officials said just before 4 p.m. Thursday, White County Fire Services received reports of a fire in the Sautee Nacoochee’s Skylake community.

Along with Helen Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a fully involved A-frame structure fire.

Crews confirmed that the home was empty when they arrived.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire was determined to be a reported lightning strike.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Authorities deemed the house a total loss.

