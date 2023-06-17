Georgia home destroyed after being struck by lightning, fire officials say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A White County house was destroyed after officials say it was struck by lightning.
White County Public Safety officials said just before 4 p.m. Thursday, White County Fire Services received reports of a fire in the Sautee Nacoochee’s Skylake community.
Along with Helen Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a fully involved A-frame structure fire.
Crews confirmed that the home was empty when they arrived.
According to authorities, the cause of the fire was determined to be a reported lightning strike.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
Authorities deemed the house a total loss.
