Georgia guardsmen save elderly woman from serious wreck

ROME, Ga. — Two national guardsmen are recognized for saving an elderly woman who crashed on the highway.

The Georgia National Guard posted a picture of the scene in Rome where the two men stopped.

The Guard said Sgt. Joshua Armstrong and Specialist Brady Anderson pulled the woman from her smoking car.

The woman had serious injuries but survived because the soldiers coordinated getting first responders to her location.

