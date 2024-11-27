Georgia focusing on rivalry game against Georgia Tech before shifting attention to postseason

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 6 Georgia might have viewed Friday night’s state rivalry game against Georgia Tech as another playoff game before a crazy weekend of upsets in the Southeastern Conference sent the Bulldogs to the SEC championship game.

Georgia (9-2, No. 7 CFP) can wrap up a spot in the playoff by beating No. 3 Texas or No. 20 Texas A&M in next week’s SEC title game in Atlanta. A loss to Georgia Tech (7-4) wouldn’t necessarily knock the Bulldogs out of the playoff — but it would be highly unwelcome.

Coach Kirby Smart has tried to make sure no one on his team is looking ahead with state bragging rights on the line.

“My thoughts are on Georgia Tech,” Smart said. “I mean, it’s a great honor to be able to play in the SEC championship game. ... My concern 100% is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to this season and these seniors playing at home. So that’s the focus.”

Only one week ago Smart said he didn’t consider speculation about his team’s chances to play for the conference championship to be relevant. A rash of losses last week by some of the SEC’s top teams dramatically changed things. The SEC announced on Saturday that losses by Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss meant the the Bulldogs had secured a trip to Atlanta.

The SEC’s drama was of no interest to Georgia Tech and its coach, Brent Key. If Georgia Tech ends its six-game losing streak in the series, it would make the Yellow Jackets’ season.

Speaking at an alumni event in June, Key didn’t hold back on his feelings about the Bulldogs in the rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”

“There’s nothing I hate more in the world,” Key said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s probably the only thing I actually hate. When I say hate, like, truly despise everything about it. I really do.”

Asked this week about Key’s comment, Smart said he prefers a different approach.

“I don’t think you get really emotional about things like that,” Smart said. “I think you’re a lot better coach when you stay composed, and you coach your players, and you teach your players what it’s going to take to win the game. It will be an emotional game, but I don’t get emotional about it.”

Mondon not surprised by hate talk

Georgia senior linebacker Smael Mondon says Key’s comments provide no extra motivation.

“Yeah, I see it,” Mondon said. “I don’t really pay too much mind to that. I feel like he’s supposed to feel like that for the rivalry. ... So it doesn’t really add anything. You know, we still going to prepare like we normally would.”

Secret QB plan

Georgia Tech has rotated quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo in recent games. Philo, a freshman, passed for a career-high 265 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-29 win over N.C. State on Nov. 21 and added the late go-ahead 18-yard touchdown run.

“You have to prepare for both of those styles of game and know which quarterback is in,” said Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen.

Key would like for Georgia to be uncertain about the Yellow Jackets’ plans.

“I mean, who’s to say we use both of them?” Key said when asked about his tandem of quarterbacks. “... Every week is a new week and a new defense, new scheme, new coaches, new ways to attack things. So really one week has no bearing on the next when it comes to putting a plan together.”

Short week

Coming off a Thursday night game, Georgia Tech has had a full practice week. Georgia has had a short week after Saturday’s 59-21 win over Massachusetts. Smart said the practice week went “great” despite an accelerated schedule.

“We had a good plan for it, and we just keep calling today Wednesday,” Smart said after Tuesday’s practice.

Hot streak

Georgia QB Carson Beck has ended criticism about his midseason turnover woes. Beck has thrown six touchdown passes with no interceptions in the last two games. Beck threw four scoring passes against UMass. For the season, Beck has 23 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.

