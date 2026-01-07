Georgia firefighters rescue dog trapped in well for 6 days

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A group of LaGrange Fire Department personnel got what the department calls “one of the best” types of requests for help just after the New Year’s start.

According to the department, fire crews were called out to a home on Jan. 2 where a dog had gotten stuck in a well under a house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The well, which was dry, was the temporary sticking spot for Xena, who survived under the house for six days before being rescued, the department said.

“With a little teamwork and a lot of care, she was safely pulled out and reunited with her family,” the fire department said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

A few days after announcing Xena’s rescue, the department shared more details on how Xena had gotten stuck under the house, and how they were able to rescue her.

According to the fire department, Xena was outside exploring when she fell about 20 feet into a dry well beneath a neighbor’s house, then gotten stuck in a crawlspace.

Firefighters were asked to help find her and once they did, were able to pull her out in 30 minutes.

“Many of our firefighters are trained in rope rescue and confined space operations, and our apparatus carry the specialized equipment needed for these situations,” LaGrange Fire said.

Officials said the LaGrange Police Department assisted in the rescue as well.

“As a safety reminder, unused or abandoned wells should be securely covered to help prevent accidents involving people or animals,” the fire department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group