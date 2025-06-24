Georgia detective charged with lying on search warrant

JACKSON, Ga. — A detective is now facing charges after being accused of lying to get a search warrant.
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey said Detective Alan Richards turned himself in on Monday on charges of violation of oath of office and making false statements.
According to the mayor, Richards allegedly made false statements on a search warrant affidavit and then presented it to a magistrate judge.
City and county officials asked Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman to conduct an independent investigation, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued.
It’s unclear what statements on a search warrant led to the complaint.
"I’d also like to add that the actions of one person are not indicative of the men and women of the Jackson Police Department," Duffey wrote in a statement.
Richards was booked into the Butts County Jail.
