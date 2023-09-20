Georgia investigator who was under investigation found dead in his car

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — An investigator with a Georgia sheriff’s office was found dead in his car last week.
The GBI confirmed to WJBF-TV that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the nearby Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office when they couldn’t reach Brian Manecke, 46.
They say Manecke’s last known location according to GPS was in a rural area in north Lincoln County.
According to the GBI, Manecke’s body was found several hours later in a personal car with an apparent gunshot wound.
The GBI says he had been under investigation by the RCSO Internal Affairs Division when he died.
Authorities told WJBF-TV that the gunshot appears to have been self-inflicted.
It is unclear what the internal investigation was looking into or if it will continue after Manecke’s death.
