0 Georgia deputy who fatally shot K-9 partner resigns after unrelated arrest

A northwest Georgia deputy who shot and killed his K-9 partner after the dog suddenly attacked him earlier this year has resigned following an unrelated, off-duty arrest.

Former Walker County sheriff's Deputy Corey Griffin is facing a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge in an August domestic dispute, the county's sheriff told WRCB-TV. He resigned in the midst of an internal investigation.

Sheriff Steve Wilson told the Chattanooga NBC affiliate that Griffin's resignation had nothing to do with his partner Rocky's July death.

"We addressed it," he said of Griffin's recent arrest. "We investigated it. And determined that the conduct was unbecoming and the fact that he was facing a misdemeanor criminal charge also factored in to the finality of the employment."

Griffin turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 24, the news station reported. According to Wilson, the former deputy showed up at a girlfriend's house drunk and became agitated when she asked him to leave. Nothing physical happened, but the sheriff said there was some damage to the Lafayette home's door.

In July, Griffin was forced to shoot Rocky after the dog wouldn't let go of his arm. The two were serving a warrant in Chickamauga when deputies began issuing loud commands to four people inside a home, AJC.com previously reported. Rocky then became aggressive, refused all commands and bit Griffin's arm.

It was the second time the dog attacked his handler and partner of four years. Wilson called the incident tragic.

Griffin's court date in the criminal trespass case has not been set, according to WRCB-TV. Walker County is part of the Chattanooga metropolitan area and is located about 100 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

