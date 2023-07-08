Georgia deputy slain in line of duty mourned by community, funeral arrangements released

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after a Georgia deputy was killed in the line of duty, his community remembered him together and mourned.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyee Browne was killed Wednesday during a traffic stop, when a suspect shot him, then stole his patrol car.

Browne had served as a deputy for less than a year. He was 26 years old.

The suspect who shot and killed Browne was later found and arrested in Monroe County.

Friends of Browne spoke with Channel 2 Action News, saying he was someone “loving.”

“I think he put his life on the line to protect others,” David Resendiz, Jr., a friend, said. “He would have liked to go out protecting other people, doing a service to a community. That sounds like something Tyee would do.”

Browne was a Tampa native, who played trumpet and French horn in high school. He also played soccer, according to an obituary on the Hughes and Wright Funeral Home site.

After graduating, he joined the Army National Guard Service, later becoming a sheriff’s deputy.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock spoke at a community gathering Friday, describing Browne as someone loved by all.

“Loved his community. Loved his job that he was doing. He would walk in that back door and if I was in the hallway or something, he would stop and come to attention and give me a salute,” Hancock said. “‘What do I need to do today to better, Sheriff?’ He just always was working to better himself, better the agency. We saw him spending time with people in the community. . . he was what everybody wants as a deputy sheriff. Just had nobody around here that didn’t like Tyee.”

Browne is survived by his mother, step-father, brothers, and sisters-in-law, step-brothers, his maternal grandparents, a niece and nephew, and his dog Jenny. He was described by family as a dog lover.

Funeral arrangements for Browne were announced Friday, a visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home in Cordele.

Afterward, Browne’s remains will be escorted by a funeral procession and first responder escort on his way to final interment Sunday.

Memorial services will be held Monday afternoon at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium. Both events will be open to the public.

