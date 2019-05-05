Georgia deputy recovering after car hit him as he chased suspect

A Georgia deputy is facing a long road to recovery after officials said he was hit by a car as he chased a suspect.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Joshua Robertson made a traffic stop on Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Two men were arrested during the stop, but one of them escaped on foot. Robertson went after the man. That's when he was hit by the car.
Robertson suffered serious injuries, including several broken bones, and it may be a year before he can get back to work.
"Make no mistake, we will ensure that every step of the way he and his family have that support. We cannot begin to express how overwhelmingly thankful we are to still have him with us," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Robertson's uncle has set up a Go Fund Me to support the deputy and his family throughout his recovery process.
