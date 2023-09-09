Georgia deputy flying high after saving tiny critter hiding in bathroom

MACON, Ga. — Not all furry friends are stuck on the ground, some have wings. Now, a Georgia sheriff’s deputy can cross rescuing a fluffy baby to her list of heroic acts.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a Macon home on Thursday, and confronted a situation that they could only describe as...batty.

That’s right, the sheriff’s Animal Enforcement team had to rescue a tiny bat when the homeowners found it in their bathroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo was the lucky deputy asked to help the teeny critter of the night.

The uninvited furry friend was released unharmed in a nearby tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also reminded the public that bats are a helpful part of the natural ecosystem, helping with pest control and eating bad bugs like mosquitoes and ticks.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division lists 16 species of bat that call the Peach State home.

