Georgia deputy fired for security breach in connection to 4 inmates who escaped from jail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has fired its sheriff deputy after four inmates escaped Bibb County Jail earlier this year.

Deputy Travaris Freeman was fired for breach of security, Bibb officials announced on Wednesday.

At the time of their escape, deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence. Then, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16.

All four men have since been captured. At least four other people have been arrested in connection to assisting the escaped inmates.

An investigation concluded that Freedom did not keep the jail safe with the protocol he followed and violated the jail’s policies.

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation.

