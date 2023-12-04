Georgia deputies receive heroism award for stopping active shooter inside restaurant

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies who helped stop an active shooter last year were recently rewarded for their heroism.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Crisp County deputies responded to calls of an active shooter at 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. When they arrived, they found multiple customers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eventually, they were able to apprehend the shooter.

“They put their safety aside and ran to the threat to deal with it before any other person could be harmed,” the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Both Cpl. Jack Masters and Deputy Kendall Evans received the Act of Heroism Award at the Governor’s Public Safety Awards Ceremony. Gov. Brian Kemp was on hand to present Evans and Masters the awards.

”Deputy Evans and Corporal Masters displayed an act of extraordinary heroism at the imminent personal hazard of life in the intelligent performance of Law Enforcement Duty,” the department wrote.

