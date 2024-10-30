Georgia continues to shatter early voting records as election day approaches

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is seeing record numbers of early, in-person voting.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says those numbers are shattering the old records and he insists the vote is safe and secure.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was in Cobb County and spoke with state officials about what happens after election day.

Elliot came to Cobb County’s main elections office to see how early voting was going now less than a week until the election.

Sean Tate says it was easy for himself and his family.

“It was nice. It was real fluid. Everything was pretty easy and straightforward,” Tate said.

More than three million people in Georgia have submitted a ballot during the early voting period.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, Raffensperger said the early voting turnout is unprecedented in Georgia history and could top four million once it’s all said and done.

He knows this is one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history and he’s pleading with both sides to show good sportsmanship once it’s done something not done in previous elections.

Chief operating officer Gabe Sterling is also warning against disinformation and misinformation campaigns aimed at sewing confusion among voters.

Raffensberger says the vote is safe and secure and says he’s ready to defend the results of this election.

