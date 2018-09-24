GSP trooper crashes into house during chase, nearly hitting homeowner

WINDER, Ga. - A man said he was nearly killed when a Georgia State Patrol officer crashed into his home.
The crash happened Saturday night in Winder when the homeowner said he was just sitting on his porch. The homeowner said he saw the trooper chasing a suspect and when the trooper tried to hit the suspect, the trooper lost control and crashed into the man’s house.
