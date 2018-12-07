GDOT already on alert for possible icy roads this weekend

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has been warning you all week -- Winter weather is moving in. Now, it's almost here and with it comes the threat for slick roads.
A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for parts in northeast Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said it’s ready for whatever comes our way.
GDOT will get a final weather update later Friday on what to expect this weekend but it has brine ready to go to treat roads. It’s the anti-icing salt solution GDOT crews spray on the roads before the sleet, freezing rain, or snow comes through.
