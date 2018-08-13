0 GBI shuts down Atlanta gas station for illegally paying cash out to gamblers

Story Highlights People who work and live in the area told Channel 2 that gambling wasn't the only issue at the business.

ATLANTA, Ga. - A gas station that neighbors say is a hotbed for crime has been shut down in an illegal gambling raid.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation busted a Chevron gas station on Lakewood Avenue for illegal gambling.

The gas station was giving out cash payments to gamblers, according to the GBI. In Georgia, only stores are allowed to give winners lottery tickets or store credit for winnings.

But people who work and live in the area told Channel 2's Lori Wilson that gambling wasn't the only issue at the business.

"It was just a spot for illegal activity," said Angel, who asked Channel 2 not to use her last name.

TRENDING STORIES:

Angel said her family business has been open near the station for 10 years.

"We would always tell people if you want to get snacks or gas, you might want to go a little further down to Moreland," Angel said.

On Monday, the gas pumps were still wrapped in crime scene tape. "Closed until further notice" signs were posted on the door.

Now that the business has shut down, Angel hopes it's a sign of a turnaround.

"They can clean it up. They can bring in a real gas station that actually has gas and snacks, because for a while there, they didn't even have gas," she said.

The GBI says arrests in the case are pending.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.