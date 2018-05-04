  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in SW Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant is at the scene working to learn more information.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in SW Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of toddler killed has outburst in court

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 women, 1 man killed in shooting in northwest Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities arrest man accused of killing brother-in-law

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cyber attacks are becoming more common, but what are we doing to stop it?