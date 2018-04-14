GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County.
Spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted on Saturday afternoon GBI agents are on the scene gathering details.
The @GBI_GA has been requested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are at the scene gathering details.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) April 14, 2018
The incident happened on Little River Road just north of Carrollton off Highway 27.
