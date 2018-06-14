GBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a deputy-involved shooting in Hall County.
The bureau's spokesperson, Nelly Miles, confirmed on Twitter that agents are investigating the shooting.
Immediate inquiries about this morning’s Hall County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation can be directed to Hall County SO. Our public affairs office will issue a press release once details are in. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/ByG24ZMXE0— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) June 14, 2018
